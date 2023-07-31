Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of a martyred cop Adnan, who was killed by the firing of unidentified robbers late Sunday night, were offered at Police Headquarters Garden South on Monday.

Among others, the funeral prayers were attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP - Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIGP and SSP of South and senior officers of Police, family, relatives and neighbors of martyred policeman.

The IGP Sindh on the occasion expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family of martyred police constable Adnan and paid tribute to his services for the department.

Police Constable Waris, who was posted at Zaman Town Traffic Section, embraced martyrdom by the firing of two unknown accused riding a motorcycle in Defence View area within the limits of Baloch Colony police station.

Martyred Constable Adnan, who was posted in Shaheen Force, was 19 years old and resident of Shah Rasool Colony, Karachi. The bereaved of Shaheed include his parents, three brothers and a sister. The deceased will be buried in the Defense Phase-7 graveyard.

Adnan was martyred and another policeman was injured critically in an encounter with alleged robbers near a shopping plaza within the limits of Defence police station late Sunday night. Both the cops of Shaheen Force were on routine patrolling when the incident took place.