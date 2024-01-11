Funeral prayer of martyred Policeman offered in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The funeral prayer of policeman, martyred in the terrorist attack was offered here at Police Line, Kohat on Thursday.

The funeral prayer was attended by Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Akhtar Hayat Khan, GOC Nine Division Kohat Major General Zulfiqar Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Sher Akbar, Commissioner Kohat Muhammad Abid Khan, Senior Police Officials, and family members of martyred personnel and others.

The floral wreaths were laid on the coffins of martyred policemen on behalf of IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhawa.

He expressed their condolences with family members of the martyred cops and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

