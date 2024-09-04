Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Policeman Offered

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The funeral prayer for Sindh Police personnel Chaman Abbas, who was martyred in a shootout with robbers on Tuesday night, was held at the Police Headquarters, Garden, on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer was attended by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Police Chief, and other senior police officers.

Chaman Abbas, along with fellow policeman Adil Pittafi, both stationed at SITE Super Highway police station, were injured during a confrontation with robbers while on patrol duty.

According to the police, the policemen received information about the presence of robbers intending to commit a robbery in the Muhammadi Goth area. Upon arriving at the scene, the cops were met with gunfire from the robbers.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the robbers were also injured and fled the scene, abandoning a motorcycle. Both injured cops were rushed to the hospital, where Chaman Abbas succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Robbery Chaman SITE Prayer From

Recent Stories

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

29 minutes ago
 Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Aw ..

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

12 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

14 hours ago
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

18 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

18 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

22 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

22 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

24 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan