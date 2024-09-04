Funeral prayer of martyred policeman offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The funeral prayer for Sindh Police personnel Chaman Abbas, who was martyred in a shootout with robbers on Tuesday night, was held at the Police Headquarters, Garden, on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer was attended by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Karachi Police Chief, and other senior police officers.

Chaman Abbas, along with fellow policeman Adil Pittafi, both stationed at SITE Super Highway police station, were injured during a confrontation with robbers while on patrol duty.

According to the police, the policemen received information about the presence of robbers intending to commit a robbery in the Muhammadi Goth area. Upon arriving at the scene, the cops were met with gunfire from the robbers.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, the robbers were also injured and fled the scene, abandoning a motorcycle. Both injured cops were rushed to the hospital, where Chaman Abbas succumbed to his injuries.