Funeral prayer of martyred policemen offered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The funeral prayers of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali who were martyred in an encounter with alleged dacoits on Monday night at Shamkey Bhattiyan, Manga Mandi area, were offered at District Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh here on Tuesday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, Additional IG Investigation Punjab Ghulam Rasool Zahid, DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar, DIG Investigation Athar Esmael, DIG Security Mehboob Rashid, CTO Dr Asad Ejaz, SSPs, divisional SPs, brothers and other family members of the martyred police personnel and a large number of police officers and Jawans attended the funeral prayers.

Special prayers were offered for the departed souls of ASI Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali on the occasion, whereas, a contingent of police presented guard of honour to the martyred constable.

The CCPO along with Additional IG Investigation Punjab, DIG Operations, DIG Investigation and other senior police officers laid floral wreaths on the coffins of martyred police personnel.

Later, the bodies of martyred policemen were sent to their native areas for burial with a complete police protocol.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar and other senior police officers met the brothers and other family members of shaheed police personnel and assured them complete cooperation and look after from Lahore Police in every respect.

According to the FIR of the incident registered at Manga Mandi police station, robbers were looting citizens at Shamkay Bhattiyan area when the police personnel intervened. The outlaws opened straight fire at them.

As a result of which, Assistant Sub Inspector Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad received serious bullet injuries and they were being shifted to a hospital when they succumbed to their injuries.

Talking to the media after the funeral prayers, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of police personnel and said that hundreds of brave Jawans of Lahore police had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty to ensure the security of citizens.

He said the valuable sacrifices were the source of survival for the nation, and the martyrdom of Jawans of Lahore Police was an expression of their commitment to their duty that each and every Jawan of police was ready for sacrifice for the safety of life and property of people.

The Commander Lahore Police reiterated his resolve not to leave any stone unturned for the arrest of criminals involved in the killing of policemen.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, "Such incidents make the morale of police even more high to serve the community with passion and diligence." He said the department would never forsake the families of martyrs alone and ensure their complete welfare as it was the mission and moral duty to look after the needs of the family members of martyrs.

Dogar said that ASI Asim Ali and Constable Shahid Arshad Ali were assets of Lahore Police and now the total number of martyrs of Lahore Police had reached to 332 after the incident.

He said the martyrdom of jawans of Lahore Police was a strong message to the criminals and anti social elements that "We are ready round the clock to sacrifice even their precious lives for the country and the protection of people".

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that special teams had been constituted to traceout the culprits involved in the heinous crime.