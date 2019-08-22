UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Policemen Offered

The funeral prayer of two policemen, martyred after firing by unknown persons at IJP road near Toll Plaza last day (Wednesday), was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday

The funeral prayer was attended by Minister for Interior Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, senior police officials, political and religious figures, family members of martyred personnel and others. The floral wreaths were laid on the coffins of martyred policemen on behalf of Minister for Interior and IGP Islamabad. Both expressed their condolences with family members of the martyred cops and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

The IGP also shouldered the coffins and sent them to their native towns with full honor along with SP (Saddar Zone) Naeem Iqbal. It is to mention that two police constables Saqlain and Khurram Tanoli got martyred last day after firing by the unknown persons during checking at IJP road near Toll Plaza. Two teams have been also constituted to trace the criminals and efforts are underway to arrest the perpetrators of this act after registration of First Information Reports (FIRs).

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that families of martyred personnel would get the salaries and other privileges till retirement age (60 years) of these cops while their children would be facilitated for free of cost education.

He said that Prime Minister's Package for Martyred Personnel would be also given to the family members of deceased and every possible welfare step would be taken for them.

The IGP said that policemen have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and wrote golden chapter in history with their blood. "Islamabad police martyrs wrote golden chapter with their blood and their Names would be remembered forever due to their great sacrifices", he added.

The IGP said that everyone feels proud that Islamabad Police have always kept dictum of duty before itself.

The entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds, he added.

Islamabad police chief said that gallant cops of the force would continue to perform their duties with courage and devotion in future as such cowardly acts cannot stop them towards their prime objective of serving the nation and securing the lives of others.

