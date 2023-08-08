Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Rangers Official Offered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Funeral prayer of martyred Rangers official offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of the martyred official of Pakistan Rangers Sindh Naik Dilshad Ali was offered here on Tuesday at the Rangers Headquarters Jinnah Courts building.

According to a news release, Naik Dilshad, who was posted on snap checking duty at Al Falah Checkpoint in Lyari's Bihar Colony, was martyred in firing by terrorists on the second day.

The Sindh Home Secretary, Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, senior officers and personnel of Rangers, Police attended the funeral prayer.

After the funeral prayers, the body of the martyr was sent to his native village Khairpur Mirs for burial with military honours.

Shaheed Naik Dilshad Ali was recruited as a Sipahi in Pakistan Rangers Sindh 23 years ago and performed his professional duties with great zeal.

To maintain law and order in Sindh, particularly in Karachi, 152 officers and personnel of Sindh Rangers have sacrificed their lives so far in various operations against terrorists including the Karachi operation.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Firing Rangers Police Law And Order Khairpur Lyari Prayer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives written message from King o ..

UAE President receives written message from King of Morocco discussing bilateral ..

9 hours ago
 US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black S ..

US Will Continue to Press Russia to Revive Black Sea Grain Initiative - State De ..

10 hours ago
 PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of P ..

PRA boycotts NA proceeding due to withdrawing of PEMRA Amendment bill: Minister ..

10 hours ago
 Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution ..

Over 95% of CAR Citizens Vote for New Constitution - Elections Authority

10 hours ago
'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged ..

'The Exorcist' director William Friedkin dies aged 87

10 hours ago
 Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secreta ..

Wife, daughter of Yasin Malik appeal to UN Secretary General

10 hours ago
 Next elections to be held after completion of deli ..

Next elections to be held after completion of delimitation process: Minister for ..

10 hours ago
 National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub ..

National Taskforce on SDGs appoints first ever sub-group on GDI

10 hours ago
 ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Polic ..

ECC approves amendments in Transmission Line Policy 2015

10 hours ago
 PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul ..

PPP leaders welcome Tribal leader Nawabzada Bangul Khan for joining party

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan