Funeral prayer of martyred Sekum Dad offered in Galyat

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The funeral prayers of Sekum Dad who embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan on Monday was offered hare at the village Galyat.

According to the details, Sepoy Sakum Dad a resident of Galyat Abbottabad who was martyred during an exchange of fire with the terrorists during sanitization of the area.

Soldier Sekum Gul was laid to rest in his native village where a large number of people from all walks of life including armed forces official participated in his funeral prayer.

The family of the martyred said that it was their pride, he had sacrificed his life for the honor of the country.

Security forces conducted an Information Based Operation about the presence of terrorists in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan late last night. During sanitization of area, fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces where nine terrorists were killed and one apprehended.