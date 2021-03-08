UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of Martyred SHO Imran Abbas Offered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Funeral prayer of Martyred SHO Imran Abbas offered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Imran Abbas offered here on Monday at Police Line.

The funeral prayer was attended by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, District and Session Judge Rawalpindi, Station Commander Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Officers of the Army, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, DPOs of four districts of the division, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, several other senior police officers, a large number of police personnel, citizens and family members of the martyred police officer.

Later, he was laid to rest at Race Course Army Graveyard.

Inspector Mian Imran Abbas was martyred on Sunday afternoon in a targeted attack by unidentified motorcyclists.

His father Mian Mohammad Abbas also embraced martyrdom in an encounter with a gang of robbers in July 1990 when he was associated with the police as a sub-inspector (SI) and posted at the RA Bazaar police station.

On Sunday, unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on SHO Mian Imran on the main road opposite to the gymkhana.

The SHO along with his wife and two children was going to his residence in the Police Lines Headquarters in his car when he was targeted.

Initial police investigation showed that the two motorcycle riders, who were probably chasing the car, pulled up on the right side of the vehicle and fired one shot on the SHO who was on the driving seat. "The gunshot proved fatal," a police spokesman said.

Immediately after the attack took place, the injured SHO was shifted to hospital by his wife. However, he embraced martyrdom before reaching the hospital.

The martyred inspector was born in 1979 and joined the police force in July 1990. The martyred SHO was father of two sons and a daughter.

The killing of the SHO has been linked to continuous crackdowns on criminal elements operating in the Race course area.

The motive behind the targeted killing is unclear as the investigation is in early stages, said a police official.

