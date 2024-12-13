Funeral prayer of martyred SHO Mingor offered

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The funeral prayer of martyred SHO Mingor Police Station, Rahim Khan, was held here at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines.

According to the Swat Police spokesperson, the funeral was attended by Malakand Regional Police Officer Irfanullah, DPO Swat Nasir Mehmood, MNA Dr Amjad, Additional SP Swat Ghulam Sadiq Khan, SP Headquarters Attaullah Shams, SP FRP Murad Wazir, and several other police officers and personnel.

A smart contingent of police presented a salute to the martyr's body, followed by prayers for his eternal peace and elevation in rank.

After the funeral, the body of the martyr was sent to his native village, Manpitey Khwaza Khela, for burial.

It is worth noting that SHO Rahim Khan was martyred last night in People's Chowk, Mingor, in shooting of drug peddlers.