Funeral Prayer Of Martyred SI Haroon Hayat Offered

Published April 07, 2025 | 11:35 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred SI Haroon Hayat offered

The funeral prayer of martyred Sub-Inspector Haroon Hayat, who was injured in Swabi operation to free a kidnapped citizen and died earlier in the day, was offered here at the Police Lines Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayer of martyred Sub-Inspector Haroon Hayat, who was injured in Swabi operation to free a kidnapped citizen and died earlier in the day, was offered here at the Police Lines Headquarters.

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Amir Khattak, City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani, senior officers of the Pakistan Army, SSP Operations, SP Headquarters, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officers, and a large number of citizens attended the funeral prayer.

Police contingents along with officers paid a salute to the martyred sub-inspector and laid wreaths on his coffin.

SI Haroon Hayat was injured during an operation to recover a hostage in Swabi a week ago and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital earlier in the day.

He has left behind his mother, brother and two sisters among the mourners.

After the funeral prayers, the body of SI Haroon Hayat was sent to his native area of Choa Syedan Shah, Chakwal District with full official honours.

Meanwhile CPO Hamdani, in a statement said,”The martyrs are our benefactors whose sacrifices are unforgettable.”

The families of the martyrs, he added, “are like our family and we stand with them at all times”.

The great sacrifice of SI Haroon Hayat would always be remembered as he had given his life in the line of duty, the CPO said.

He expressed the commitment that the Rawalpindi Police would not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the lives and property of citizens and prevent crimes.

About 121 officers of Rawalpindi Police had sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty, he added.

