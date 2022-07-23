Funeral prayer of martyred SI offered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred police Sub-Inspector Andaz Gul was offered here at Khyber Levy Center with official honor on Saturday.

The prayer was attended by District Police Officer Imran Khan, Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Ijaz and large number of police, military and civil administration officials, heirs of the martyred and local citizens.

On the occasion, a well-armed contingent of police offered salute to the coffin of the martyred.

The participants placed bouquets at the coffin and offered Fateha for the high ranks of the martyred. After the funeral prayer, the body of the martyred was sent to his native village Dagary, tehsil Bara merged district Khyber for burial.

SI Andaz Gul had received critical bullet wounds when unknown attackers opened fire near his home at tehsil Bara, district Khyber.