Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Soldier Shahid Nawaz Tanoli Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Funeral prayer of martyred soldier Shahid Nawaz Tanoli offered

Funeral prayer of Pak Army soldier Shahid Nawaz Tanoli Monday offered in his native town Beetgali

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Funeral prayer of Pak Army soldier Shahid Nawaz Tanoli Monday offered in his native town Beetgali.

The funeral prayer was attended by a large number of military officers, jawans, PTI local leadership and people from all walks of life and termed his martyrdom an honour for the area.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army also presented a salute to pay tribute to martyred Shahid Nawaz Tanoli who was lost his life during fight with terrorists in Wana South Waziristan.

The relatives of the martyred soldier Shahid Nawaz Tanoli told to media that it was honour that Shahid had sacrificed his life for the motherland. The family members further said that martyred Shahid Nawaz Tanoli was a brave man and the whole nation has admired his sacrifices for a noble cause.

