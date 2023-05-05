Funeral prayer of martyred teachers offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred teachers was offered here at Markazi Imambargha on Friday and was attended by a large number of local people, notables of the areas and representatives of civil administration, police and security forces.

Meanwhile, all the bazaars, markets remained closed to mourn the tragic incident while Deputy Commissioner Saif ul islam ordered closers of all public and private schools in the district for five days.

Kohat board of Elementary and Secondary education also postponed the Matric examination till further order.

The deputy commissioner said that it was an incident of property dispute between two rival groups which turned into bloodshed and killing of innocent people, adding that soon the culprits of the incident would be brought to justice.