Funeral Prayer Of Martyred Traffic Warden Offered At Police Line

Sat 28th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of martyred traffic warden was offered here at Police Line Headquarters on Saturday.

Police personnel presented salute to the corpse of Traffic Warden.

Later, his body was sent to his native town, Bhalot an area of Gujar Khan for burial. A Shahzor ran over the on-duty traffic warden Muhammad Shafqaat Siddique, injuring him severely, on old Airport Road on Friday night and the driver managed to escape from the scene.

The traffic warden was rushed to Benazir Bhutto Hospital in critical condition and later following the advice of the doctors, he was shifted to district Headquarters hospital where he was operated in emergency.

He succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last early Saturday morning.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmer, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Senior Superintendent Police, Operations, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation, Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Divisional SPs, other senior police officers and a large number of Police personnel attended the funeral prayer.

The martyred traffic warden was from Gujjar Khan area and had been working as a traffic warden for the last 14 years.

He was survived by his widow, four daughters and a son.

