Funeral Prayer Of Mother In Law Of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan Mother-in-law Laid To Rest
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan has been offered in her native village Malal, Fateh Jang on Monday evening
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan has been offered in her native village Malal, Fateh Jang on Monday evening.
She was the sister of former federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, and mother of Sardar Ali Khan and Sardar Ahsan Khan.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, his son Sardar Faizan Haider Khan, former Federal Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, former PM Raja Parvez Ashraf, Zumrud Khan and other notable personalities including Commissioner Rawalpindi attended the funeral prayers of the deceased.
The funeral prayer was led by Syed Shamsuddin Shams Gilani, Sajjada Nashin Golra Sharif.
