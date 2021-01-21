Funeral prayer of mother in law of Speaker KP assembly offered

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of mother in law of Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday offered at College ground Abbottabad.

KP Minister Dr. Amjad Ali, KP minister for Finance Qalandar Khan Lodhi, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, former MPA Nisar Safdar, Sardar Shamoon, JI district Ameer Sardar Abdul Razaq and a large number of people from all walks of life were present at the funeral prayer.

KP Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon later offered Fatiha at the residence of Mushtaq Ghani and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.

Lodhi expressed his sorrow and grief with Mushtaq Ghani and prayed for the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

Ali Khan prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and fortitude to the members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.