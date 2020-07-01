Funeral prayer of mother of Shafqat Mahmood held

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of the mother of Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, was held here on Wednesday.

A large number of people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

Later, she was laid to rest in ancestral graveyard of the family.

Meanwhile, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Zakat & Ushr, MPAs Chaudhry Muhammad Shafique and Chaudhry Asif Majeed went to the residence of Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood and offered condolence. They prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Late Mrs. Walayat Hussain worked actively for the rights of women and her services from the platform of the Apwa Club Rahim Yar Khan would be long remembered by the people.