Funeral prayer of Mufti Abdul Shakoor offered

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of Federal minister for religious affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor was offered at his native village Taji Khel here Sunday.

Besides religious and political personalities, the funeral prayer was attended by a large number of people, political workers and well-wishers of the late Abdul Shakoor.

Later, he was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard. He died in a road accident in Islamabad last night.

The people started coming to his residence to offer Fateha.