Funeral prayer of Muhammad Rafiq Tarar held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar was offered here at Jamia Ashrafia after Asr prayers.

He passed away on Monday after protracted illness at a hospital in the provincial metropolis at the age of 92.

Former mayor Lahore Mian Amir Mehmood, Dr Shahryar, people from all walks of life including judges, doctors, lawyers, members of political parties and others attended the funeral prayer.

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar would be laid to rest in his native village in Ghakhar.

He was currently serving as Chairman Nazria Pakistan Trust. He has left behind three sons and a daughter among the mourners.

A lawyer by profession, Muhammad Rafiq Tarar served as the 28th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (1989-91). He served as the Supreme Court judge from 1991-94.

In politics, he served as a Senator, and was later elected President of Pakistan in 1998. He was forced to resign as President in 2001 by the military dictator Pervez Musharraf.