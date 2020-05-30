UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of PAF Officer Martyred In Karachi Air Crash Held At Faisal Base

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

Funeral prayer of PAF officer martyred in Karachi air crash held at Faisal Base

The funeral prayer of Squadron Leader Zain Ul Arif Khan was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Faisal on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of Squadron Leader Zain Ul Arif Khan was held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Faisal on Saturday.

He was among the passengers who embraced martyrdom in the tragic air crash at Karachi last week, said a PAF press release.

He was posted at Air Headquarters, Islamabad and was travelling to Karachi to celebrate eid with his parents.

His dead body was identified with the help of DNA and was handed over to the PAF authorities for burial.

Air Vice Marshal Ahmad Hassan, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Engineering) and Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghumman, Air Officer Commanding, Southern Air Command along with large number of PAF personnel, civil and military officials and relatives of the martyred officer attended the funeral.

Later, the martyred soul was laid to rest at PAF graveyard, Korangi Creek with full military honours.

