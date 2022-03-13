UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Peshawar Blast Victim Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2022 | 08:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of another Peshawar blast injured who breathe his lost Sunday morning held here Hussania Hall at Cantt area.

The deceased Ghazanfar Abbass Baloch sustained critical injuries in a blast that occurred on March 5 in Imamia Mosque, situated at Kocha Risaldar, Qisakhwani.

He was admitted in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where he succumbed to his injuries while the paramedic staff was strived to save his life by providing extra-ordinary healthcare.

Later, the body was sent to his native town for offering last ritual. He was recently retired from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as a Chief Warrant Officer. He left three children including 2 sons and a daughter.

>