Funeral prayer of PML-N MPA Ch Arshad Javed held at Canal City

The funeral prayer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Parliamentary Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich was offered at Canal City

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Parliamentary Secretary Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Punjab Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich was offered at Canal City.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Minister of State Armaghan Subhani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Zeeshan Malik, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat Butt, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Members of the National and Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Rana Fayyaz, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Rana Shamim Khan, Chaudhry Khurram Virk, Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Rana Arif Harnah and people from different walks of life attended the funeral prayer in large numbers.

On behalf of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Secretary Coordination to CM Punjab Syed Wajid Ali Shah conveyed a special condolence message to Hina Arshad Warraich, daughter of Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich.

The funeral prayer was led by renowned religious scholar Hafiz Imran Bashir

A collective prayer for the elevation of the deceased’s rank will be held on April 9 at 5:00 pm at Canal View City Wazirabad Road.