Funeral Prayer Of Police Constables Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Funeral prayer of police constables offered

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of police constable Muhammad Ayaz and Qasim Khan,who embraced martyrdom in an attack by terrorists last night was offered at Police Lines Kohat.

Regional Police Officer, District Police Officer Kohat, officers of Army, politicians and local elders attended the funeral prayer.

A fresh contingent of police presented a salute to the martyr and later the body was sent to native town for burial with official protocol.

