Funeral Prayer Of Police Martyred In Mach Incident Offered In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM

The funeral prayer of police personnel who was martyred by terrorists in Mach was offered at the Police Lines on Tuesday

Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, ACS Zahid Saleem, senior officials and large number of police personnel attended the funeral prayer of the martyred.

The Home Minister and police officials placed floral wreaths on the coffin of the martyr and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks while the police personnel saluted the martyred.

Mir Zubair Jamali said that it was condemnable to target the police personnel who were responsible for the security of the people, saying that Balochistan Police have made endless sacrifices for the protection of life and property of the people and the people of the province were proud of these sacrifices of the police.

The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.

