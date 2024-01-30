Funeral Prayer Of Police Martyred In Mach Incident Offered In Quetta
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM
The funeral prayer of police personnel who was martyred by terrorists in Mach was offered at the Police Lines on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The funeral prayer of police personnel who was martyred by terrorists in Mach was offered at the Police Lines on Tuesday.
Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, ACS Zahid Saleem, senior officials and large number of police personnel attended the funeral prayer of the martyred.
The Home Minister and police officials placed floral wreaths on the coffin of the martyr and prayed for the elevation of the martyr's ranks while the police personnel saluted the martyred.
Mir Zubair Jamali said that it was condemnable to target the police personnel who were responsible for the security of the people, saying that Balochistan Police have made endless sacrifices for the protection of life and property of the people and the people of the province were proud of these sacrifices of the police.
The minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members.
Recent Stories
Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023
Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins
Youth office organizes session on career development
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi
FCCI disassociates itself from political posts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 20231 minute ago
-
Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA2 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad2 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project2 minutes ago
-
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari2 minutes ago
-
Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins2 minutes ago
-
Youth office organizes session on career development2 minutes ago
-
FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC2 minutes ago
-
Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi2 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs 25.90m from 615 defaulters on 138th day of recovery campaign2 minutes ago
-
Politics of revenge, hatred to be put to end: Bilawal12 minutes ago
-
Several apprehended amid conflict amongst students at MUST university2 minutes ago