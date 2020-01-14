UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of Police Official Offered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:18 PM

Funeral prayer of police official offered

The funeral prayer of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mian Abrar Hussain Naikokara was offered at police line who committed suicide by shooting himself on Monday night

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mian Abrar Hussain Naikokara was offered at police line who committed suicide by shooting himself on Monday night.

A contingent of police official presented guard of honor to late SSP while high ranking police officers including Regional Police Officer Sohail Tajik and Central Police Officer Ahsan Younas, SSP operations Tariq waliyat, SSP investigation Muhammad Faisal and a large number of police officials were also present on the occasion.

The officers, condoling with the bereaved family, paid rich tribute to the cop.

The reason behind the suicide is said to be domestic dispute.

According to a police spokesman, he was recently serving as principal in Police Training school (PTS) at Rawat while also served as Chief Traffic Officer Faisalabad and District Police Officer Khushab.

Later, the body of late SSP was departed to his native village.

