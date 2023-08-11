Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Policeman Martyred By Firing Of Robbers Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Funeral prayer of policeman martyred by firing of robbers offered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of a martyred cop Ghulam, who was killed by the firing of unidentified robbers, was offered at Police Headquarters Garden South on Friday.

The funeral prayer was attended by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sindh Secretary Home, Additional IGP - Karachi, Zonal DIGPs Karachi, other senior police officers of Karachi district, family members, relatives and neighbours of the martyred.

The IGP Sindh and other officers on the occasion expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family of the martyred police constable and paid tribute to his services to the department.

Ghulam Nabi Memon instructed the police officers present on the occasion to complete all the necessary and legal documentation regarding the departmental privileges for the heirs of the martyr.

He assured the heirs whole of the department of Sindh Police stand with them in this hour of sorrow.

Police constable Ghulam Muhammad embraced martyrdom in an encounter with street criminals at Abul Hassan Isfahani Road within the limits of Mubina Town police station. During the encounter, another cop Umair was also injured while a street criminal was also captured in injured condition.

