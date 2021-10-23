Funeral prayer of policeman offered

The funeral prayer of office superintendent of Islamabad police Rana Muhammad Safdar was offered at Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and other senior officers and officials offered the funeral prayer.

Rana Safdar was inducted in Islamabad Police as LDC and was serving as office superintendent in DIG operations office. On October 22 he went to market where he met cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital but he could not survive and reunited with his real Creator.

IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of in every possible way.