UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Policeman Offered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:35 PM

Funeral prayer of policeman offered

The funeral prayer of office superintendent of Islamabad police Rana Muhammad Safdar was offered at Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of office superintendent of Islamabad police Rana Muhammad Safdar was offered at Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and other senior officers and officials offered the funeral prayer.

Rana Safdar was inducted in Islamabad Police as LDC and was serving as office superintendent in DIG operations office. On October 22 he went to market where he met cardiac arrest. He was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital but he could not survive and reunited with his real Creator.

IGP Islamabad said that Islamabad Police stands with the bereaved family and will take care of in every possible way.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police October Market Prayer Family

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats South Africa

T20 World Cup 2021: Australia defeats South Africa

3 minutes ago
 Mobile phone shop burgled

Mobile phone shop burgled

1 minute ago
 New dental block inaugurated at GNKB Hospital

New dental block inaugurated at GNKB Hospital

1 minute ago
 Inter-departmental competitions at University of S ..

Inter-departmental competitions at University of Sargodha from Oct 26:

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14 England Vs. West Indie ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14 England Vs. West Indies, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

20 minutes ago
 Shafqat chairs Institute of Fashion and Design sen ..

Shafqat chairs Institute of Fashion and Design senate meeting

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.