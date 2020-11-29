UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Funeral Prayer Of Qazi Tahir Al-Hasmi Offered In Havelian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Funeral prayer of Qazi Tahir Al-Hasmi offered in Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of renowned religious scholar Professor Qazi Tahirul Hashmi Sunday offered at his native town Havelian where thousands of people from all walks of life were present.

Professor Qazi Tahir ul Hashmi died following a brief illness on Saturday evening in the hospital, he was 70 years of age when he died.

A large number of people including politicians, traders and others attended the funeral prayer.

Late Qazi Tahir started his career as a lecturer at Govt. College Havelian and after the death of his father who was the Khateeb of Jamia Mosque Havelian also joined as Khateeb and soon became a popular religious scholar because of knowledge and approach.

He was also an author of more than 12 popular religious books and was a role model for the students.

Professor Tahir Hashmi played his role for the peace and religious harmony in district Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Died Havelian Sunday Prayer Mosque All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

26 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

56 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, SAMA issue report on results of joint digit ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.