Funeral prayer of Qazi Tahir Al-Hasmi offered in Havelian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of renowned religious scholar Professor Qazi Tahirul Hashmi Sunday offered at his native town Havelian where thousands of people from all walks of life were present.

Professor Qazi Tahir ul Hashmi died following a brief illness on Saturday evening in the hospital, he was 70 years of age when he died.

A large number of people including politicians, traders and others attended the funeral prayer.

Late Qazi Tahir started his career as a lecturer at Govt. College Havelian and after the death of his father who was the Khateeb of Jamia Mosque Havelian also joined as Khateeb and soon became a popular religious scholar because of knowledge and approach.

He was also an author of more than 12 popular religious books and was a role model for the students.

Professor Tahir Hashmi played his role for the peace and religious harmony in district Abbottabad.