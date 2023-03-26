UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Sardar Idrees Offered In Changla Gali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of the former provincial minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Idrees was offered in his native town Changla Gali on Sunday.

Sardar Muhammad Idrees reportedly died of cardiac arrest last night in the district headquarters hospital Murree. His body was handed over to the family after the postmortem. Soon the facts behind his death would be disclosed.

Sardar Habeeb brother of the Sardar Idrees informed the media that he was coming home from Rawalpindi via Murree, when reached Murree due to a sudden heart attack he lost his life.

He said that although Sardar Idrees was a heart patient he was not in serious condition and was driving himself.

Sardar Idrees came into politics in 2002, he won elections from PK-40 Abbottabad as an independent candidate joined JUI-F and was appointed as minister for Local Government, during the 2008 elections he lost his seat while in 2013 he once again won the elections from PK-40 and joined PTI.

More Stories From Pakistan

