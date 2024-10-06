Funeral Prayer Of Shaheed Constable Abdul Hameed Shah Offered At Express Chowk
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The funeral prayer of the valiant martyr, Constable Abdul Hameed Shah of Islamabad Police, was held on Sunday at Express Chowk, with utmost respect and honor.
According to police statement the ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Faisal Karim Kundi, Interior Secretary Captain (r) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, senior officers from Islamabad, Punjab police and Frontier Constabulary, and a multitude of police officers and other law enforcement agencies officials.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while paying tribute, reaffirmed the indomitable spirit of the police force to defend and protect the citizens, he added . IG emphasized that every member of the force is committed to upholding the values of martyrdom, and they stand united against any threat to the community.
He said the sacrifice of Abdul Hameed, who lost his life in the line of duty, was commemorated with somber reverence. A vast gathering of police officers and law enforcement officials, along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, offered their final respects during a touching funeral prayer. The attendees expressed their deep condolences and offered Fatiha for the elevation of the martyr's rank.
Yesterday, during a violent protest by a political party, miscreants abducted Shaheed Constable Abdul Hameed Shah, tortured him, and he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, attaining the highest status of martyrdom, he said .
He said Shaheed Constable was posted on law and order duty at 26 no Chungi and was part of the Investigation Wing of Islamabad Police. He had joined the Islamabad Police in 1988 and was due to retire in three months.
He said the funeral procession concluded with a heartfelt salute from the squad, IGPs and senior police officers laid floral wreaths on the martyr body. The body of the martyred personnel was then transported to his hometown with full official honors, symbolizing the nation's gratitude for his sacrifice.
The sacrifice of Constable Abdul Hameed joins the list of 63 other brave police officers from Islamabad Police who have laid down their lives while serving the nation. Each of these courageous individuals exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the police force to safeguard the lives and property of the nation, a commitment that remains resolute regardless of the challenges faced. He added.
IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the spirit of valor and sacrifice demonstrated by Constable Abdul Hameed continues to inspire and remind us of the sacrifices made by all those who protect and serve./APP - rzr-mkz
