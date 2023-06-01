UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Shaheed Sepoy Saqibur Rehman Offered In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 08:26 PM

Funeral prayer of Shaheed Sepoy Saqibur Rehman offered in Mardan

Funeral prayer of Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman, (age 25 years), resident of District Mardan, who embraced Shahadat on 31 May 2023 while fighting gallantly against terrorists during attack on Polio team in North Waziristan, was offered earlier at Bannu and later at his native town in Mardan on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Funeral prayer of Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman, (age 25 years), resident of District Mardan, who embraced Shahadat on 31 May 2023 while fighting gallantly against terrorists during attack on Polio team in North Waziristan, was offered earlier at Bannu and later at his native town in Mardan on Thursday.

Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman while offering ultimate sacrifice ensured the safety of all members of the Polio Team, says an ISPR press release said.

Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours.

A large number of serving and retired officers/soldiers, civil government officials, relatives of Shaheed and the public attended the funeral prayer.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute against the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, who are hell-bent to spoil hard-earned peace. These sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to continue the fight against terrorism till its elimination.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Bannu North Waziristan Martyrs Shaheed Polio ISPR Resolute Mardan May Prayer All Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invites Japanese com ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invites Japanese companies to invest in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 US private hiring cools less than expected in May: ..

US private hiring cools less than expected in May: ADP

2 minutes ago
 Free eye surgical camps for police employees under ..

Free eye surgical camps for police employees underway in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Police recovers stolen vehicle in 24 hours

Police recovers stolen vehicle in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Fake currency dealer held

Fake currency dealer held

3 minutes ago
 Govt asked to extend time limit for repatriation o ..

Govt asked to extend time limit for repatriation of export proceeds on fruits, v ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.