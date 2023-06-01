Funeral prayer of Shaheed Sepoy Saqibur Rehman offered in Mardan

Funeral prayer of Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman, (age 25 years), resident of District Mardan, who embraced Shahadat on 31 May 2023 while fighting gallantly against terrorists during attack on Polio team in North Waziristan, was offered earlier at Bannu and later at his native town in Mardan on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Funeral prayer of Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman, (age 25 years), resident of District Mardan, who embraced Shahadat on 31 May 2023 while fighting gallantly against terrorists during attack on Polio team in North Waziristan, was offered earlier at Bannu and later at his native town in Mardan on Thursday.

Sepoy Saqib Ur Rehman while offering ultimate sacrifice ensured the safety of all members of the Polio Team, says an ISPR press release said.

Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours.

A large number of serving and retired officers/soldiers, civil government officials, relatives of Shaheed and the public attended the funeral prayer.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute against the nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, who are hell-bent to spoil hard-earned peace. These sacrifices will not go in vain and further strengthen our resolve to continue the fight against terrorism till its elimination.