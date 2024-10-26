Funeral prayer of Shaheed SI Haider Ali Shah offered at Police Lines HQ

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The funeral prayer of the valiant martyr, Sub Inspector Haider Ali Shah of Islamabad Police, was offered on Saturday at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, with the utmost respect and honor.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior officers from the Islamabad and Punjab police, the Frontier Constabulary and a multitude of police officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies, police spokesman told while talking to APP on Saturday.

The sacrifice of Haider Ali Shah, who lost his life, was commemorated with somber reverence. A vast gathering of police officers and law enforcement officials, along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, offered their final respects during a touching funeral prayer. The attendees expressed their deep condolences and offered fatiha for the elevation of the martyr's ranks.

It is to be mentioned that yesterday, Haider Ali Shah was seriously injured by unidentified assailants who opened fire on him, and he succumbed to his injuries, meeting his Creator. The martyred Sub Inspector served in various divisions and units of the Islamabad Police and fought against criminal elements. He had recently been posted to the investigation department and was performing his official duties.

He joined the Islamabad Police in 1990 as a constable.

IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while paying tribute, reaffirmed the indomitable spirit of the police force to defend and protect citizens. He emphasized that every member of the force is committed to upholding the values of martyrdom and stands united against any threat to the community.

The funeral procession concluded with a heartfelt salute from the squad, while IGPs and senior police officers laid floral wreaths on the martyr's body. The body of the martyred personnel was then transported to his hometown with full official honors, symbolizing the nation's gratitude for his sacrifice.

The sacrifice of Sub Inspector Haider Ali Shah joins the list of 64 other brave police officers from the Islamabad Police who have laid down their lives while serving the nation. Each of these courageous individuals exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the police force to safeguard the lives and property of the nation, a commitment that remains resolute regardless of the challenges faced.

IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated that the spirit of valor and sacrifice demonstrated by Constable Abdul Hameed continues to inspire and remind us of the sacrifices made by all those who protect and serve.