Funeral Prayer Of Shaheed SI Haider Ali Shah Offered At Police Lines HQ
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The funeral prayer of the valiant martyr, Sub Inspector Haider Ali Shah of Islamabad Police, was offered on Saturday at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, with the utmost respect and honor.
The ceremony was attended by Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior officers from the Islamabad and Punjab police, the Frontier Constabulary and a multitude of police officers and officials from other law enforcement agencies, police spokesman told while talking to APP on Saturday.
The sacrifice of Haider Ali Shah, who lost his life, was commemorated with somber reverence. A vast gathering of police officers and law enforcement officials, along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, offered their final respects during a touching funeral prayer. The attendees expressed their deep condolences and offered fatiha for the elevation of the martyr's ranks.
It is to be mentioned that yesterday, Haider Ali Shah was seriously injured by unidentified assailants who opened fire on him, and he succumbed to his injuries, meeting his Creator. The martyred Sub Inspector served in various divisions and units of the Islamabad Police and fought against criminal elements. He had recently been posted to the investigation department and was performing his official duties.
He joined the Islamabad Police in 1990 as a constable.
IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, while paying tribute, reaffirmed the indomitable spirit of the police force to defend and protect citizens. He emphasized that every member of the force is committed to upholding the values of martyrdom and stands united against any threat to the community.
The funeral procession concluded with a heartfelt salute from the squad, while IGPs and senior police officers laid floral wreaths on the martyr's body. The body of the martyred personnel was then transported to his hometown with full official honors, symbolizing the nation's gratitude for his sacrifice.
The sacrifice of Sub Inspector Haider Ali Shah joins the list of 64 other brave police officers from the Islamabad Police who have laid down their lives while serving the nation. Each of these courageous individuals exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the police force to safeguard the lives and property of the nation, a commitment that remains resolute regardless of the challenges faced.
IGP Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated that the spirit of valor and sacrifice demonstrated by Constable Abdul Hameed continues to inspire and remind us of the sacrifices made by all those who protect and serve.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop's five children complete medical education1 minute ago
-
WCLA organizes 'Khedan Lahore Dian' at Shalimar Complex1 minute ago
-
Punjab police conducted 88,763 raids on drug hideouts11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris are set to observe October 27 as Black Day21 minutes ago
-
Two women drug suppliers held, recovered marijuana21 minutes ago
-
AIG Umrani holds orderly room to resolve ICT Police issues21 minutes ago
-
CS expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Black Day31 minutes ago
-
Three factories sealed for polluting environment32 minutes ago
-
October 27 marks the darkest day in Kashmir's recent history: Wani41 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Shaheed SI Haider Ali offered at Police Lines HQ41 minutes ago
-
FDA, WASA budgets of Rs.11.472bn approved for 2024-2541 minutes ago