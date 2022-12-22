UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Shaheed Subedar Major Khurshid Akram Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2022 | 10:42 PM

The funeral prayer of Subedar Major Khurshid Akram was offered at his native village Jabbi Bakka, Kot Najibullah, in Haripur.

He was martyred by terrorists on Wednesday as he was made hostage in a compound in Bannu cantonment.

He was martyred by terrorists on Wednesday as he was made hostage in a compound in Bannu cantonment.

Earlier, the guard of honour was presented to the Shaheed by army personnel.

More Stories From Pakistan

