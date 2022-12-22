Funeral prayer of Shaheed Subedar Major Khurshid Akram offered

(@FahadShabbir)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of Subedar Major Khurshid Akram was offered at his native village Jabbi Bakka, Kot Najibullah, in Haripur.

He was martyred by terrorists on Wednesday as he was made hostage in a compound in Bannu cantonment.

Earlier, the guard of honour was presented to the Shaheed by army personnel.