Funeral Prayer Of SHO Nazar Abass Offered

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 04:36 PM

Funeral prayer of SHO Nazar Abass offered

The funeral prayers of martyred SHO Nazar Abbas, who was killed by unknown gunmen in Lachi Tehsil here was offered on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) : The funeral prayers of martyred SHO Nazar Abbas, who was killed by unknown gunmen in Lachi Tehsil here was offered on Saturday.

DIG Tayab Hafeez Cheema, DPO Mansoor Aman, DC Kohat Abdur Rehman and other police officers, and relatives of the deceased SHO attended the funeral prayer at police lines. Martyred SHO had left three daughters and three sons to mourn his death.

According to police, Station House Officer Lachi police station was on routine patrolling in streets adjacent with bazaar of Lachi along with his gunman when unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire on him and his driver.

Both the SHO and his gunman were rushed to district hospital where SHO Nazar Abbass succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident Kohat police conducted search operation in Lachi and arrested one alleged killer in an encounter while his accomplice managed to escape.

