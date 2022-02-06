Funeral prayer of SHO Shalimar held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Funeral prayer of SHO Shalimar Inspector Tahir Ikram was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Sunday. He died of a heart attack.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Operations Dr. Abid Khan, SSPs, SPs, and a large number of police officials attended the funeral.

IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore met the sons and family of the deceased and appreciated the services rendered by the late Inspector Tahir Ikram to the department.

Speaking on the occasion Rao Sardar said that hardworking, honest and capable officers and personnel like Inspector Tahir Ikram were assets of the department who had rendered services for protection of life and property of people.

He said, "Punjab Police is like a family and we equally share grief and happiness of every personnel." He directed CCPO Lahore to take all possible steps for the welfare and care of the heirs of Inspector Tahir Ikram. Special prayers and Fateha were offered for higher ranks of the departed soul.

Tahir Ikram, 52, a resident of Canal Garden, joined the police department in 1990.

The heirs of the deceased include a widow and two sons and a daughter.

After the funeral prayer, the body of Inspector Tahir Ikram had been sent to his native townfor burial.