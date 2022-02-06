UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of SHO Shalimar Held

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2022 | 09:20 PM

Funeral prayer of SHO Shalimar held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Funeral prayer of SHO Shalimar Inspector Tahir Ikram was offered at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh here on Sunday. He died of a heart attack.

IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Operations Dr. Abid Khan, SSPs, SPs, and a large number of police officials attended the funeral.

IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore met the sons and family of the deceased and appreciated the services rendered by the late Inspector Tahir Ikram to the department.

Speaking on the occasion Rao Sardar said that hardworking, honest and capable officers and personnel like Inspector Tahir Ikram were assets of the department who had rendered services for protection of life and property of people.

He said, "Punjab Police is like a family and we equally share grief and happiness of every personnel." He directed CCPO Lahore to take all possible steps for the welfare and care of the heirs of Inspector Tahir Ikram. Special prayers and Fateha were offered for higher ranks of the departed soul.

Tahir Ikram, 52, a resident of Canal Garden, joined the police department in 1990.

The heirs of the deceased include a widow and two sons and a daughter.

After the funeral prayer, the body of Inspector Tahir Ikram had been sent to his native townfor burial.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Police Punjab Died Fayyaz Ahmed Sunday Prayer Family All Share

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

12 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

21 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

21 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>