Funeral Prayer Of Siddique Akbar Mian Offered

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 10:19 PM

Funeral prayer of President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam (AFI) Muhammad Siddique Akbar Mian offered here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Funeral prayer of President of Anjuman-e-Faiz-ul-Islam (AFI) Muhammad Siddique Akbar Mian offered here on Friday.

Funeral prayers was attended by a large number of civil and military officers, bureaucrats, students, academics, political, social and religious personalities, acting President of the Association Prof. Dr.

Riaz Ahmed, General Secretary Raja Fateh Khan, Finance Secretary Raja Sabir Hussain, a large number of other officials.

A special Qur'an recitation was held at Anjuman's Masjid Faizabad Campus for late Muhammad Siddique Akbar Mian.

Later, the burial was carried out at Committee Chowk Dhoke Khabba in his ancestral graveyard.

The officials of the association expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Muhammad Siddique Akbar Mian adding that his services would be remembered for welfare of orphans.

