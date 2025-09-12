Funeral prayer of slained cop offered in Malir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The funeral prayers of Head Constable Abdul Kareem, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Shah Latif area on Thursday night, were offered at Eidgah Pir Sarhandi Goth in district Malir on Friday.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIGP - CTD, officers of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, SSP Malir, SSP Korangi, senior police officials, and the family members of the martyr attended the funeral. A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute, while floral wreaths were laid to honor the slain officer.

On the occasion, senior officers, including the city police chief, expressed condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to the sacrifice of the martyred policeman.

Meanwhile, Additional IGP Karachi took strong notice of the incident and ordered the immediate suspension of SDPO Memon Goth and SHO Memon Goth. The action was taken over negligence, ignoring instructions from senior command, and failing to ensure SOPs for the safety of subordinates.

He further directed a complete investigation into the killing and ordered the early arrest of the culprits.