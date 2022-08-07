UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Soldier Held With Honour In Lal Qila

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Funeral prayer of soldier held with honour in Lal Qila

DIR LOWER, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) ::The funeral prayer of martyred Levies Force Soldier Bacha Rehman was offered with official honor at Uoch Stadium here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner / Commandant Levies Mohammad Zubair Niazi accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Adanzai Sadiq Mohmand, officials of levies, and heirs of martyred soldier and large number of locals participated.

The well-armed contingent of police saluted to the martyr and placed flowers on his coffin.

Speaking at the occasion, Commandant Zubair Niazi said that sacrifices of the martyred Sepoy Bacha Rehman and Police Constable Naseer Muhammad will not go in vain and their killers would be arrested soon.

He said that Levis and police forces would never leave the families of the martyrs alone and they would be provided all possible help.

Sepoy Bacha Rehman was martyred when he was on duty with MPA Liaqat. His convoy was attacked by some unknown assailants in the confines of Lal Qila.

A total of four people were killed in the attack and MPA Liaqat was injured. He was shifted to Islamabad for surgery of his injuries.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Islamabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Sunday Prayer All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

10 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

14 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

19 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

19 hours ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.