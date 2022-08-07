Funeral prayer of soldier held with honour in Lal Qila

DIR LOWER, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) ::The funeral prayer of martyred Levies Force Soldier Bacha Rehman was offered with official honor at Uoch Stadium here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner / Commandant Levies Mohammad Zubair Niazi accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Adanzai Sadiq Mohmand, officials of levies, and heirs of martyred soldier and large number of locals participated.

The well-armed contingent of police saluted to the martyr and placed flowers on his coffin.

Speaking at the occasion, Commandant Zubair Niazi said that sacrifices of the martyred Sepoy Bacha Rehman and Police Constable Naseer Muhammad will not go in vain and their killers would be arrested soon.

He said that Levis and police forces would never leave the families of the martyrs alone and they would be provided all possible help.

Sepoy Bacha Rehman was martyred when he was on duty with MPA Liaqat. His convoy was attacked by some unknown assailants in the confines of Lal Qila.

A total of four people were killed in the attack and MPA Liaqat was injured. He was shifted to Islamabad for surgery of his injuries.