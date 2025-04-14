Funeral prayer of sub-inspector hanif held at police lines HQ

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The funeral prayer of Islamabad Capital Police Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hanif was offered at Police Lines Headquarters on Monday.

A police spokesperson told APP that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shakir Hussain Dawar, senior police officers, and a large number of police officials attended the funeral.

A smartly turned-out contingent of police personnel presented a guard of honour. Police officers shouldered the coffin, and later the body was sent to his native town.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, condoled with the family of the deceased and assured them of the department’s full support, saying that the family would be properly taken care of.

