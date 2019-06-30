UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of The Two Volunteer Fire Fighters Offered In Ghandian

Sun 30th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

Funeral prayer of the two volunteer fire fighters offered in Ghandian

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The funeral prayer of the two villagers of Ghandian Sunday offered in the village where they have lost their lives while extinguishing the jungle fire on Friday, last.

According to the details, a large number of people from all walks of life participated in the funeral prayer of the Abdul Rasheed son of Deen Muhammad and Muhammad Ejaz son of Atlas those have died in Ghandian village while extinguishing the fire voluntarily.

District Nazim Haripur Akhtar Nawaz Khan, District Forest Officer (DFO) Rizwan Kazmi and other government officials, the local political leadership of all political parties offered funeral prayer of both volunteers.

District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Ullah Khan Haripur announced 3 lakh rupees each award of money for the volunteer firefighters while the DFO Rizwan Kazmi said that we have recommended our department to provide financial support to the families of both deceased.

District Nazmi Haripur Akhtar Nawaz Khan ordered an inquiry for the wildfire and also demanded from the government to investigate the repeated fire incidents in the district and provide modern equipment which is being used for firefighting in the forests. Owing to the negligence of the forest department at various places of district Haripur forests caught fire during one week and village Ghandian is one of them where many locals were trying to extinguish the fire. As they feel that the fire is in control, suddenly a flame appeared from the ground and burnt the two ill-fated villagers Abdul Rasheed son of Deen Muhammad and Muhammad Ejaz son of Atlas while the two others fled away from the fireplace. Locals have recovered the dead bodies of both firefighters and sent them hospital for postmortem.

