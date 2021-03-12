Funeral prayer of traffic warden offered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Funeral prayer of Shaheed traffic warden was offered at Police Line Headquarters here on Friday.

Police personnel presented salute to the corpse of Shaheed Traffic Warden, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Traffic Warden Naveed Khan was targeted and martyred by miscreants while on duty at Naka Carriage Factory in Pirwadai area.

Regional Police Officer RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmer, City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation and other senior police officers and personnel attended funeral prayer in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that Rawalpindi police is standing with the family and relatives of the martyr in this hour of grief. The blood of the martyr will never go wasted.