Funeral prayer of trainee constable offered in SW Upper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of under training Constable who died after being shot with his own gun at police training center (PTC) Hangu offered in Police Lines South Waziristan Upper.

According to police spokesman, trainee constable named Salman Khan belonged to South Waziristan Upper was died after being shot with his own gun while on duty at PTC Hangu.

The funeral prayer was attended by DPO South Waziristan Upper Niaz Muhammad Khan, DSP Headquarters Noor Khan, Line Officer Tariq Nawaz, SP Investigation Tank Nasir Khan, DSP Rural Tank Chan Shah, SHO City Police Station Tank Abdul Alee Khan, PTC RI Hangu Imtiaz Khan, DSP Security PTC Hangu Jan Alam Khan and a large number of police officials and family members.

The DPO laid floral wreaths on the coffin of the deceased officer and condoled with the bereaved family.

The collective prayers were offered for alleviation of deceased policemen's ranks.

Later, the body of the deceased constable was sent to his native village Janta South Waziristan for burial with full official protocol.