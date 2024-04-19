Funeral Prayer Of Two Custom Officials Martyred In DI Khan Offered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The funeral prayer of two customs officials who were martyred in an incident of firing in district Dera Ismail Khan the other day was offered here at Customs House.
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, and other officials attended the funeral prayer.
Governor Ghulam Ali laid flowers on the coffins of the martyrs while customs police presented a salute to martyrs.
Later, the bodies of Shaheed Iftikhar Alam and Shahab Ali were sent to their native areas for burial.
