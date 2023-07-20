Open Menu

Funeral Prayer Of Two Martyred Cops Offered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Funeral prayer of two martyred cops offered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The funeral prayer of the two police officials who embraced martyrdom in a fierce attack by terrorists on a police check post in the Regi area on Wednesday night was offered here at the police line in Peshawar on Thursday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Chief Secretary, police officers and a large number of people attended the funeral prayer.

Later, a police squad presented a salute to the martyred cops and their coffins were sent to their native towns for burial with official protocol.

