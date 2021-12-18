Funeral prayer of Umar Khitab offered

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) ::The funeral prayer of slain contestant of Awami National Party for city mayor, Umar Khitab Sherani Advocate was offered here on Saturday.

The funeral prayer was offered in Wensam College and attended by party workers, lawyers, local elders and members of civil society.

Umar Khitab was shot dead by unknown assailants in front of his house at Dera City. Election Commission has also postponed city mayor election due to killing of Umar Khitab.