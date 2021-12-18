UrduPoint.com

Funeral Prayer Of Umar Khitab Offered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

Funeral prayer of Umar Khitab offered

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) ::The funeral prayer of slain contestant of Awami National Party for city mayor, Umar Khitab Sherani Advocate was offered here on Saturday.

The funeral prayer was offered in Wensam College and attended by party workers, lawyers, local elders and members of civil society.

Umar Khitab was shot dead by unknown assailants in front of his house at Dera City. Election Commission has also postponed city mayor election due to killing of Umar Khitab.

Related Topics

Election Dead Awami National Party Election Commission Of Pakistan Civil Society Lawyers Prayer

Recent Stories

`In the memory of Senior journalist and actor Asad ..

`In the memory of Senior journalist and actor Asad Jaferi, a seminar held at the ..

3 minutes ago
 OIC: Afghanistan Needs the Full Support and Solida ..

OIC: Afghanistan Needs the Full Support and Solidarity of Member States

5 minutes ago
 As Preparations for the Extraordinary CFM Session ..

As Preparations for the Extraordinary CFM Session on Humanitarian Situation in A ..

6 minutes ago
 Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa release  Naach Meri Ra ..

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa release  Naach Meri Rani teaser

7 minutes ago
 "Youm-e-Ghamkusaar Sufi Mela" held at the Arts Cou ..

"Youm-e-Ghamkusaar Sufi Mela" held at the Arts Council Karachi

26 minutes ago
 Imparting digital skills to youth in merged distri ..

Imparting digital skills to youth in merged districts top priority : Atif Khan

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.