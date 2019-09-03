Funeral prayer of Wapda lineman offered

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :The funeral prayer of late Wapda lineman Sardar Muhammad Saleem who died after falling from High Tension (HT) electricity pole at Nagri Totiyal two days back, were offered in village Malch Galyat on Tuesday. Sardar Saleem was the 8th lineman in one year who lost his life during the duty and electrocuted to death in district Abbottabad . Talking to APP, President Wapda Hydro Union Hazara region Jameel Tanooli said this is very unfortunate that eight linemen on duty have lost their lives in one years, adding that the shortage of staff, heavy workload and shortage of safety equipment were among the reasons of their deaths.

He further said that from last one decade, Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) Hazara region is facing acute shortage of line staff, adding that if the new appointment is not made on priority, it would affect the functioning of the company as within a year the remaining staff would reach the age of retirement.