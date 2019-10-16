UrduPoint.com
Funeral Prayer Of Widow Of Former KP Chief Minister Offered In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 07:13 PM

Funeral prayer of widow of former KP chief minister offered in Abbottabad

The widow of former chief minister KP Muhammad Iqbal Khan Jadoon and mother of former MPA Inayat Khan died after protracted illness here Wednesday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The widow of former chief minister KP Muhammad Iqbal Khan Jadoon and mother of former MPA Inayat Khan died after protracted illness here Wednesday.

Her funeral prayer was offered at Commerce College Ground Abbottabad which was attended by Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, former Governor KPK Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, former Federal minister for petroleum Amanullah Khan, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, former provincial ministers and MPAs.

Besides the politicians, a large number of people from all walks of life also participated in the funeral prayers.

