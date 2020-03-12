Funeral prayer of Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed offered

The funeral prayer of Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in the fighter jet crash in Islamabad during rehearsal for Pakistan Day pararde, was offered at Askari-10 mosque here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of Wing Commander Nauman Akram Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom in the fighter jet crash in Islamabad during rehearsal for Pakistan Day pararde, was offered at Askari-10 mosque here on Thursday.

Renowned religious scholar, Maulana Tariq Jamil led the prayer while a number of civilians and army officers from all three forces attended the funeral.

Later, the martyred officer was laid to rest in a nearby graveyard.

It is pertinent to mention that funeral prayer of the martyred officer was also offered at Islamabad where senior officers of the forces attended the prayer and then the body was brought to Lahore for burial.

Nauman Akram Shaheed is survived by a widow, a son and a daughter.