Funeral prayer offered for grand-mother of NA Dy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer was offered for the grand mother of Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani at Zayed sports Complex, Bannu on Saturday.

A large number of people including Ulema, scholars, Federal and provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, civil and military officials participated in the funeral prayer, led by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Later, a special prayer including Fateha was offered for the deceased, who was also the mother of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani.