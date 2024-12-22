Funeral Prayers For 16 Martyred Personnel Of Armed Forces Offered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Funeral prayers for 16 personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom in exchange of firing against Khwarij terrorists at Makin (South Waziristan) was offered on Sunday at Bannu Garrison.
The funeral prayer for a civil camera technician Waqas Ahmed R/O Jamurd who also included in the martyrs was also offered.
Corps commander Peshawar, senior serving military, civil Officials and large number of people from the area attended the funeral, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
The martyred soldiers include Lance Naik Liaquat Ali Shaheed, 30, resident of Kurram; Lance Naik Muhammad Ishaq Shaheed, 31, resident of Karak; Havildar Ayub Khan Shaheed, 38, resident of Attock; Havildar Umar Hayat Shaheed, resident of Kohat; Sepoy Mahbood Rehman Shaheed, 26, resident of Tank district; Havildar Muhammad Hayat Shaheed, 37, resident of Bannu; Lance Naik Sher Muhammad Shaheed, 26, resident of Malakand; Sepoy Ehsanul Haque Shaheed, 22, resident of Lower Dir; Sepoy Junaid Shaheed, 25, resident of Khyber district; Lance Naik Hamid Ali Shaheed, 29, resident of Swabi; Sepoy Kaleemullah Shaheed, 26, resident of Lakki Marwat; Havildar Tahir Mahmood Shaheed, 41, resident of Kohat; Lance Naik Musawwar Shaheen Shaheed, 29, resident of Kohat; Sepoy Faiz Muhammad, 22, resident of Mansehra; Sepoy Tayyab Ali Shaheed, 23, resident of Haripur district and Sepoy Junaid Shaheed, 26, resident of Shangla district.
The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of motherland will not go in vain.
